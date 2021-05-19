Huntington County public health officer on COVID-19 spread: ‘Things are heading in the right direction’

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County is doing much better when it comes to containing COVID-19, according to the county’s public health officer.

Dr. Matt Pflieger, who recently became Huntington County’s public health officer, addressed the state of coronavirus spread to a virtual audience Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, daily case numbers have remained in the single digits for more than a week. The 7-day positivity rate also remains below five percent.

Dr. Pflieger is also pleased with the rate of vaccinations in Huntington County. Over 12,000 people, or 39.3% of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated. That is on par with the state average. Dr. Pflieger said Tuesday night that a realistic goal is to have 50 – 60% of the county’s population vaccinated before the next school year starts.

“I think that that would give us a way better picture of how school is going to go for the next year,” Dr. Pflieger said. “I can feel really confident, (Huntington County Community Schools Superintendent) Chad Daugherty can feel really confident, all the teachers can feel really confident of going back to school and having a really safe work environment, because we want to keep kids in school.”

Dr. Pflieger also mentioned Huntington County will roll out a mobile vaccination clinic to better reach communities with lower vaccine intake.

Aside from vaccine rollout, Dr. Pflieger discusses other topics like common misconceptions about the vaccine. The full virtual Q&A session is available on the Huntington County Health Department’s Facebook page.