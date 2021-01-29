Huntington County health officer talks COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Crestview Middle School

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – By the end of this week, Huntington County will have administered 500 shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Crestview Middle School gymnasium.

Huntington County Interim Public Health Officer Matt Pflieger hopes the weekly number of vaccines goes up as the state’s allotment increases.

The gymnasium is the new hub for the county’s vaccination efforts against COVID-19 after previously operating from the county’s health department building. According to Dr. Pflieger, the health department’s original site did not have ample space for patients and clinic staff to spread out and deliver vaccines in an efficient manner.

After discussions with county officials, the decision was made to relocate the clinic to Crestview’s gymnasium. The gymnasium’s ventilation systems, bathroom locations and ability to operate independent from the rest of the school were the biggest reasons why this site was chosen.

“It’s really like a separate building away from the school,” Pflieger said. “So it works out pretty perfectly and we can leave the site set up all day long.”

Recently, Huntington County’s health department and Huntington County Community School Corporation heard from many concerned residents about operating a vaccine clinic within the school’s gymnasium. In a statement, HCCSC said “all individuals involved with the vaccination site will be confined to the Crestview main gymnasium.”

Dr. Pflieger has also heard plenty of concerns from county residents. During a conversation with WANE 15, he emphasized that students and faculty would not go near the school’s primary gymnasium while the county conducts vaccination clinics. He also encouraged Huntington County residents who are eligible to register for a vaccine appointment if they have not done so already.

“I feel very safe with [the vaccine]. I’m really excited, I know it works, and it’s our path to normal,” Pflieger said.

Since vaccinations began in mid-December, over 2,600 Huntington County residents have received their first shot, with just over 500 being deemed fully vaccinated.