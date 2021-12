HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Huntington County Health Department has opened a mobile clinic for COVID-19 tests, vaccines and boosters this week.

The clinic has been established in the gym of Crestview Middle School. It will be open from noon until 8 p.m. through Wednesday.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit https://ourshot.in.gov.