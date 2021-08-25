Huntington Co. issues Public Health Warning due to ‘alarming increase in COVID-19 cases’

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger has issued a Public Health Warning due to an “alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Huntington County and Indiana, which is coupled with a rapid increase in hospitalizations.”

“Despite safe and effective vaccines being readily available, the vaccination rate for Indiana and Huntington County lags behind the national average,” the warning said.

Dr. Pflieger is advising that Huntington County residents take the following actions to protect themselves from the virus:

Get vaccinated – Pfizer is now FDA approved. In addition, all three vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool in reducing your personal risk of severe disease and protecting the hospitals and healthcare workers.

Wear a mask indoors – Huntington County remains an area of HIGH COVID-19 spread and CDC recommends universal masking in areas of HIGH or SUBSTANTIAL spread. The current level of spread can be visualized here.

Masking in K-12 schools – While children are at lower risk for hospitalization and death, this is not a benign illness in children. Children under 12 are not eligible currently for any of the vaccines. Children who are infected can easily spread the disease in their households and are an important driver of overall community spread. Vaccinations and masks are our best tools for keeping kids in school.

The public health warning continues stating that it’s important to not overwhelm the healthcare system or healthcare workers.

“We have an obligation to our community and I urge you to take action as listed above,” Dr. Pflieger said.