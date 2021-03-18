Huntington Co. Health Dept to host mass vaccination clinic

HUNTINGTON (WANE) – The Huntington County Health Department announced that it will host a mass vaccination clinic inside the gymnasium at Crestview Middle School located at 1151 W 500 N from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger said 500 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the clinic. Appointments are required, and normal eligibility rules apply.

Residents 45 and older, educators and school staff, childcare workers, healthcare workers, first responders and people with certain health conditions, including pregnant women, can register for the clinic at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Anyone under 45 who qualifies due to a high-risk condition will need to contact their healthcare provider to be sent a unique registration code to register for an appointment time, the press release said.

For a full list of who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/index.htm.