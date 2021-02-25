Huntington Co. Health Dept. launches ‘Let’s Be Blue’ campaign

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Health Department has launched a new campaign aimed at reaching the “Blue” level of spread.

“Huntington County has been stuck at “Orange.” We still see COVID-19 spreading in workplace settings and when groups gather together, and then it ripples out. We have a path to normal, but we aren’t there yet,” the department said on a Facebook post.

However, the department said the good news is hospitalizations and death rates are down in Indiana and this is becoming more clear that this is largely due to the vaccine. A total of 14% of Huntington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the number continues to grow.

“Our goal for Huntington County is “Let’s Be Blue.” So that we can enjoy bigger gatherings. So that we can spend more time with family and friends. So that we can be safe going to church together. So that our restaurants and businesses can operate at 100%,” the department said.

Huntington County residents are asked to consider getting vaccinated when they are eligible.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

Learn more about color-coded county metric calculations here.