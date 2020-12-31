Huntington announces new temporary COVID-19 testing location

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Department of Health and the Huntington County Health Department announced they are partnering to hold a free drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 testing the first week of 2021.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 to Jan. 9 at Schenkel Station, 11 W. State St. in Huntington, the city said.

Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.

Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. Anyone with private health insurance is asked to bring that information.

Two other locations remain available in Huntington for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who lives or works in Indiana can be tested free of charge at one of the sites below: