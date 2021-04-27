Huntington announces closure of OptumServe COVID-19 testing location

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Huntington announced that the OptumServe COVID-19 testing site at 1601 N. Jefferson St. in Huntington has closed. The site opened in July 2020.

No-cost testing will continue to be offered six days a week next to Cardinal Family Medicine at 225 Hauenstein Road, the city said. The Hauenstein Road location performs both rapid and PCR testing depending on the situation. All testing is free through the state of Indiana, and appointments can be scheduled at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov.

The testing site hours are:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s really important to get tested if you are feeling unwell or have symptoms of COVID-19,” said Huntington County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Pflieger. “Getting tested is how you know that you’re carrying the virus, so that you can prevent spreading it to others.”

All Indiana residents 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To register, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Assistance with scheduling an appointment is available at 260-356-2900.