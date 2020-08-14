Hundreds of Ohioans blast decision to ban drug for virus

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Cameron McNamee, Ohio Board of Pharmacy director of policy and communications, speaks at a news conference. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show that reaction to a state ban of a drug treatment for the coronavirus was swift and overwhelmingly negative.

At issue was the Ohio Pharmacy Board’s prohibition announced July 29 on prescribing hydroxychloroquine for individuals with COVID-19.

The board reversed itself one day later at the request of Gov. Mike DeWine, who said the decision should be between doctors and their patients.

The pharmacy board received more than 1,400 emails and more than 400 voicemails in a day.

The responses reviewed by The Associated Press show people furious that the board placed the drug off limits.

