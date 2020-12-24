How to safely celebrate the holidays during the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Holiday gatherings are normally a time to celebrate, reconnect and carry on traditions.

Those traditions will feel quite different this year due to the pandemic.

The CDC released tips on how to make Christmas and New Year’s celebrations a little safer this year. These recommendations include washing your hands, getting a flu shot, wearing masks and staying six feet apart from those you don’t live with.

The most effective way to be safe this holiday season is to not attend gatherings with people outside of your household.

If you are welcoming guests or attending a gathering, here are some ideas to consider to celebrate safely:

Plan ahead. Have conversations with others attending about expectations.

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.

Avoid sharing food and utensils with people who don’t live with you.

Use a touchless garbage can, if available.

Download the full list of CDC recommendations.