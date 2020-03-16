How local teachers are preparing for school closures due to coronavirus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Local school corporations are now closed in hopes of keeping the coronavirus from spreading. This has left teachers and school leaders busy mapping out and organizing lesson plans for students.

On Friday, Allen County’s four major school districts, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, announced they were closing their doors for at least one month amid the outbreak. Surrounding counties followed their lead. By Monday, only 16 school corporations throughout the state of Indiana remained open.

Monday, several school systems held meetings to discuss plans for e-learning and distance learning. Schools are also discussing how many days they will teach.

Schools in Indiana are required to attend 180 days of school. However, last week Governor Holcomb announced Indiana schools would be allowed to use a 20-day waiver if they were to close, making the required days of school 160. Some schools are taking advantage of the waiver while others say they plan to go the full 180 days.

Several teachers are preparing to be closed for more than just a month. Some teachers said they are preparing lesson plans for the next 8 weeks. Others are working on digital interactive lessons and creating activities students can do around the house, like scavenger hunts to help students learn in a fun and creative way.

No matter which teacher I talked to, their main focus was maintaining the relationship with students and making sure they are still getting a quality education.