How Indiana Tech is keeping its campus safe this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the first day of classes on Monday looked a little different than usual for Indiana Tech students and faculty members.

“So far it’s gone well,” said Brian Engelhart, Indiana Tech’s Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “The biggest change for us was figuring out the right ways to keep people safe while delivering the educational experience they expect.”

When students arrived on campus they were given a ‘welcome back packet’ that included three masks, a thermometer and a health kit with a check list to help with self-monitoring. Every student and employee will be responsible for completing their own daily self-screening. If someone does have COVID symptoms, they are asked to stay home.

“Really what we’re asking everyone to do is exercise caution,” Engelhart said. “Don’t assume ‘Hey I’m fine’ if you’re feeling not well.”

Indiana Tech has also implemented a campus-wide mask policy. All masks must fully cover the nose and mouth. Everyone will be required to wear a mask when they are inside and cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, including during classes.

Engelhart said in late July the university held evening classes, where students wore masks, and did not receive any reports of the masks causing any distractions or difficulties.

“I think that gave us a good test to see if can we stay distanced and educating effectively with masks on. I think that showed us this can go well,” Engelhart said.

According to the school’s Return to Campus Plan, individuals do not have to wear a mask indoors if they are in their own private workspace with no one else present, in a room where all individuals can maintain six feet of distance, in a dorm room or apartment or eating or drinking.

All undergraduate classes will be held in person. However, classes will also be live-streamed and recorded for those who get sick and are unable to attend. To ensure the live streams run smoothly, IT staff will be stationed in every classroom building throughout the week.

“We have it set up so you can [attend class] safely,” said Engelhart. “But at the same time, some people might have preexisting health conditions that make that more risky, some people might fall ill, so that’s what the remote feature is for.”

If a student does test positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Tech plans to work with the health department to use contact tracing to determine what other students or employees could also be at risk.

The school recommends that students who do need to quarantine or isolate do so at their own home. Seven on-campus rooms have been set aside for instances where a student isn’t able to go home and needs to quarantine or isolate.

According to Engelhart, despite COVID-19, Indiana Tech’s enrollment and retention number is actually higher than it’s been in recent years. He says that could be because people were just anxious to get back to school.

To learn more about how Indiana Tech is keeping its campus safe this fall, visit www.indianatech.edu/coronavirus.