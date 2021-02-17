How COVID will impact the Lenten season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lenten season will look a little different for Catholic churches this year.

“Lent is the time to refocus on what’s important in life,” said Father Patrick Hake, the pastor at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. “Because throughout the year we get so distracted by all these things.”

Instead of the traditional placing the ashes on worshipers foreheads this Ash Wednesday, the ashes were sprinkled over their heads to avoid any contact.

“Which I guess is an old European custom and kind of a biblical kind of reference as well,” said Father Tom Shoemaker, the pastor at St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. “We also, of course, have limited seating capacity so we’re spread out in the church.”

The decision to sprinkle the ashes was made by the Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Wayne and South Bend.

“It’s as about as safe as could be. The priest is wearing a mask and the person is wearing a mask,” said Father Shoemaker. “It’s safer than using your credit card in a grocery store.”

Not only are ashes different this season, but Father Shoemaker says the usual fish fries will also be impacted. The dinners are typically a way to bring the community together in addition to raising money for the churches.

St. Charles will host four fish fries this year that will be carry-out only.

“Usually we pack the cafeteria with people. We can’t do that, of course, so people will stop by and pick up their dinners and take them home,” said Father Shoemaker. “Eating fish is not the important part. The important part is it’s a chance for people to get together, see each other, and talk, and that’s just not possible right now.”

The decision for how fish fries are conducted is made by each individual parish. St. Peter’s is also holding a carry-out only dinner on March 19.

“It’s one of those sentences that’s given to us that we didn’t ask for but we’ve got to deal with it,” said Father Hake. “You know, so it’s for our safety right now… But once all this clears up, hopefully sooner rather than later, we’ll be able to get back to gathering with the community.”

All other masses throughout Lent will continue the same safety guidelines they’ve had for the last few months, such as mask wearing and spacing out.

All of the COVID-safety directives Diocese of Fort Wayne and South Bend can be found here.