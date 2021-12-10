Hoosiers 16 and 17 eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Starting Friday, any Hoosier 16 or older can receive a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Hoosiers can receive their booster shot as soon as six months after their second dose. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for those younger than 18.

Hoosiers 16 and older who wish to obtain a booster dose may register for an appointment by going to ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance finding a location.

To date, more than eight million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including more than one million booster doses. Nearly 3.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.