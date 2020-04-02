Holcomb, Eli Lilly Company announce social media campaign for social distancing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb has launched a new campaign to urge Hoosiers to follow the rules of the Stay At Home Order and keep social distance.

Holcomb and Eli Lilly Company CEO David Ricks introduced the social media campaign #INthistogether during the state’s daily COVID-19 update on Wednesday. The goal is to get people to make social media posts showing how they are practicing social distance to drive home how important it is for Hoosiers to hunker down.

Big Indiana institutions like the Colts, Pacers, Indiana University and Purdue University have gotten involved in the hope that it will spread the word that Hoosiers do have some control over the COVID-19 situation. Ricks said he hopes people have fun with the campaign because it is likely Hoosiers will have to social distance for some time.

“Make videos, have fun with it if we can,” said Ricks. “This is going to go on for longer than we all want. We also know we’re early in the cycle, unfortunately, but we’re not helpless against the virus. All of us every day can practice social distancing which can slow down the rate of infection and safe lives.”

Eli Lilly also announced today plans to expand their testing. The company has been doing testing for health systems around the state, including some Fort Wayne tests, as well as doing drive-thru testing at their headquarters in Indianapolis. They have so far only been testing first responders and health care workers in their drive-thru but will expand that to include employees of businesses on the state’s essential operations list who come in regular contact with the public. Those workers can get tested whether they are showing symptoms or not. Eli Lilly will start testing other people who are showing symptoms and have a serious underlying condition or uncontrolled medical issue.

Testing is not available for everyone in the state because there are still enough. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Indiana is getting 3,000 more test kits which will be divided amongst nine hospital systems who have said they are critically low in supplies. The state is also getting 15 rapid test machines. Plans for how those will be used will be decided within the next day or two.