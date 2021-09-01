Holcomb, Department of Health issue new guidelines for controlling spread of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an Executive Order that outlines guidelines to help manage the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the Department of Health has issued modified quarantine provisions for schools and day cares.

The Delta Variant has caused a surge in cases and has led to a strain on the hospital system. Due to this, the Executive Order said the following measures will be put into place:

Health care systems will use evidence-based decisions to monitor patient capacity and staffing levels to assess whether non-emergent procedures should be delayed or reprioritized;

Hospitals must report diversion information to the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to assist with monitoring resources and capacity statewide.

Click here to view the executive order.

The executive order will expire Sept. 30.

To help the health care systems reprioritize non-emergent procedures and surgeries, the Indiana Department of Insurance has issued the following guidelines:

Extending prior authorizations for non-emergent procedures that are postponed due to capacity or staffing issues because of COVID-19;

Directing insurers to enable hospitals to expedite the process of transporting patients out of hospital care to the next appropriate setting.

IDOH is issuing modified quarantine provisions for schools and day cares if the following orders and guidance are followed:

Schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19;

Schools and day cares must continue to contact trace by notifying their local health department as well as parents, teachers and staff who were in close contact.

Click here to view the IDOH control measure.