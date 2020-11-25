Holcomb, Box address COVID concerns as Hoosiers prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – More than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 new deaths were confirmed in Indiana the day before one of the biggest gathering times of the year – Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb said while there are stats that are showing good signs, it’s too early to change the state’s restrictons.

Holcomb continued his quarantine Wednesday after several members of his security detail tested positive for having COVID-19. He began his weekly press conference by thanking those who have helped slow the spread.

“This year has reminded us both of everything we’ve taken for granted in years past,” Holcomb said about he and his wife. “All of those traditions and rituals that have had to be postponed… We look forward to the day we can see the light at the end of tunnel.”

Over the previous week, the average of state’s positivity rate has dropped. Despite that Holcomb said its too early to back off of the most recent restrictions because the amount of hospitalizations continued to rise.

To date, 2,126,395 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,107,744 on Tuesday. A total of 4,038,194 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

“I will be meeting with local elected officials, businesses, hospital officials,” Holcomb said about his plans before the next scheduled press conference. “I’ve got a long list of communities with me at all times. Every day we have a local community looking for support.”

“We know many people are ignoring our pleas and the CDC’s pleas about staying home,” Dr. Kristina Box, the state health department’s commissioner said about the Thanksgiving holiday. She added she anticipated seeing a spike in COVID numbers in the days and weeks to come because of Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Our healthcare systems are doing an amazing job across the state of Indiana,” Box said of hospitals bracing for a post-Thanksgiving spike in cases. “We need to be there to try to answer the calls for help the have.”

Governor Eric Holcomb also addressed a list of businesses that have been busted for not following the state’s mask mandate and social distancing guidelines. The Alcohol Tobacco Commission has visited more than 1,500 alcohol permitted businesses, finding 47 not in compliance since October 19. Those businesses have been given verbal warnings.

Dr. Box added that to the discussion that “we all got used to no shirt, no shoes, no service.” She suggested the businesses add ‘no mask’ to signs that offer the warning.