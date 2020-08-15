High school football resumes with empty stands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) —High school football players found their way back to the fields Friday evening but the crowd they played in front of looked a lot different than last season.

While schools have the okay to get players back in the action, the Summit Athletic Conference (SAC) is holding off on bringing spectators back in the stands for the time being. That means peers and parents will have to support their teams from a distance, at least for the next couple of weeks.

Allen County Sheriff’s Deputies were stationed at Bishop Luers and Homestead High Schools to make sure only players and essential personnel were getting into the stadiums. This will be the protocol for at least the end of August when the SAC will re-evaluate the pandemic situation. Their plan is to bring parents and guardians back into the stands in September, with a limit of four tickets per player. Face coverings and social distancing will be a must if that happens. Past September 14, they said it all depends on how the pandemic develops.

Other districts are being a little more lenient when it comes to fans. East Noble played Concordia in a scrimmage Friday night and while they were not letting spectators in the stadium, people were allowed to gather along the fence and in the parking lot. East Noble student Zander Brazel said that while it is not the ideal situation, he is just glad they have a way to support their team given the circumstances.

“I never thought there would be a day but you know we have to adapt to everything that comes across our path and just adapt and overcome,” said Brazel. “That’s what we do at East Noble. You know, it’s not all the perfect conditions but we just come out here and watch football because we love it.”

Some schools are exploring live streams and other broadcast options so that people can still follow the games during restrictions. WANE 15’s Glenn Marini will also have game highlights in the Highlight Zone.