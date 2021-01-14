Heritage Park begins administering COVID-19 vaccines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage Park, a member of American Senior Communities (ASC), has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Heritage Park said it is partnering with CVS and its long-term care pharmacy, Omnicare, for the vaccine administration.

“We are thankful for all who worked to bring the vaccine safely to us. The vaccine is being offered free of charge to all residents and staff in two doses, given 28 days apart. Our goal is to have 100% of our residents and staff vaccinated. We have aggressively provided education and counseling to ensure compliance,” the park said.

As part of ASC’s awareness campaign to achieve victory over COVID through vaccination, named “Gimme a V!,” ASC will launch a new series of commercials in January, the press release said. The series aims to educate the public by combatting the most common fears surrounding the vaccine.

The commercials are fronted by Quinn Buckner, NCAA & NBA Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Civic leader, Sportscaster, the voice of the Indiana Pacers and American Senior Communities team member. To preview one of the commercials in the series, click here.

Heritage Park said it will continue to be in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities, following their guidance, mandates and reporting requirements.

“The residents and families we serve are our highest priority, and while this vaccine brings new hope and heightened optimism in the fight against COVID-19, we will continue to provide high quality care with compassion to those entrusted to us with an overabundance of public health and infection control precautions,” the park said.