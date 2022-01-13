Here are the NE Indiana schools moving to eLearning due to COVID-19 spread

(WANE)) – Rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages are prompting various northeast Indiana schools to shift to eLearning in the coming days. Here are the list of schools in the area that have already moved to virtual learning, or plan to do so in the coming days:

North Adams Community Schools

North Adams Community Schools has moved to virtual learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14, due to COVID-19 exposures and flu cases.

Carroll Middle School

Northwest Allen County Schools has also announced that Carroll Middle School will have an eLearning day on Friday as a result of staffing shortages from the virus.

“We cannot staff and supervise the building safely tomorrow, therefore, our best option is to use eLearning for the day,” wrote Carroll Middle School Principal Brandon Basham.

In a letter to Carroll Middle School parents, the district added they are sending meal packs home with students on Thursday. If other arrangements for meals are needed, parents are encouraged to call (260) 637-5159 between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Central Noble High School

Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff announced the Junior-Senior high school will move to virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 14 due to a high number of positive cases and quarantines.

“The current situation has resulted in logistic, instructional, and staffing issues within the building,” wrote Superintendent Gaff.”

The elementary and primary buildings will continue to provide in-person instruction. The district plans to re-open the high school on Monday, Jan. 17.

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Four schools within the district will move to eLearning on Friday, Jan. 14, due to high staff absenteeism.

Abbett, Fairfield and Franke Park elementary, along with Shawnee Middle School will be virtual on Friday, according to a district spokesperson.

The eLearning day will also give students and staff four days out of buildings in hopes of finishing quarantines or improving from illness as the district will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.