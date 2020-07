Health officials: No outbreak from Trump’s Rushmore visit

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem with a flyover by the U.S. Navy Blue Angles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say it doesn’t appear the July 3 Mount Rushmore fireworks attended by President Donald Trump turned into a hotbed of coronavirus infections, either among South Dakotans or out-of-state tourists.

Most of the thousands who attended the celebration came from outside South Dakota. Most were unmasked and didn’t socially distance. But almost two weeks after the event, officials from the South Dakota Department of Health said Thursday that they have no outbreaks from the event to report. The Department of Health says it’s encouraging people to wear masks, but not to expect a state-backed requirement anytime soon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.