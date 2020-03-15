Health officials issue reminder that COVID-19 exposures inevitable

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health issued a news release Saturday reminding the community that as the number of COVID-19 cases increase throughout Indiana, they will continue to learn of local exposures to the virus.



The news release reaffirmed that Allen County currently has no known confirmed cases. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) daily COVID-19 case count Saturday revealed an additional case confirmed in Wells County – increasing the number of confirmed cases in surrounding Northeast Indiana counties to three.



According to the health department, one of the cases reported from a surrounding county had been a short-term resident of Allen County for several weeks and was exposed and diagnosed here.



“Because people from many of our neighboring counties come here every day to work, attend

events, shop and receive various medical care, it is inevitable we will become aware of additional exposures in our community as the virus spreads,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan. “We are working closely with ISDH and the surrounding local health departments to ensure any of our residents potentially exposed are informed and proper steps are taken.”



Health officials urge Allen County residents who are exposed to known confirmed cases of COVID-19 to quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor themselves for fever, cough and other symptoms.



Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of those exposed to see if they become sick.

Household contacts and family members of people quarantined can go about their normal business but should self-monitor for fever or other symptoms and call their doctor if any develop.

Testing for COVID-19 IS NOT currently available on demand or by request. Patients must currently meet ISDH’s criteria to be tested, and strict protocol must be followed to ensure no one else is exposed while a mucus specimen is collected from the individual.



Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees F AND a cough should first call their healthcare provider to

discuss their symptoms and determine the next course of action.



The following local healthcare providers have set up specific screening for COVID-19:



Fort Wayne Medical Education patients should call 260-423-2675

IU Health patients should download the telemedicine application IU Health Virtual Visit and follow directions OR call 260-234-5400

Lutheran Health patients should call 260-435-5050

Parkview patients should call 1-877-PPG-TODAY or their specific provider; Parkview has

also set up a self-screening website at Parkview.com/covid19screening

Neighborhood Health Clinic patients should call 260-458-2570

