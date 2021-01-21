Health experts answer your COVID-19 vaccine questions

INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts answered your questions about the coronavirus vaccine and how it is being distributed in a special broadcast Thursday evening.

The live town hall “COVID-19 Vaccine: Know the Facts” aired on FOX59 and sister station CBS4 Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Panelists discussed the current supply of the vaccine, its efficacy and the methods of distribution. They also answered questions submitted by FOX59 viewers.

Panelists included:

Kristen Kelley, director of infection prevention for IU Health

Dr. Ram Yeleti , chief physician executive at Community Health Network

Dr. Suresh Mittal, professor of virology at Purdue University

Dr. Peter Embi, president and CEO of Regenstrief Institute

Zach Cattell, president of IHCA/INCAL

The program also featured real-life accounts from frontline workers in the health industry, detailing what they have experienced day-to-day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Healthcare workers from IU Health, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS), Beacon Health in South Bend and Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne were among the guests.