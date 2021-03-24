Health Department to hold multi day mass vaccination clinic at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health announced that it is partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IU Health to host a multi-day mass vaccination clinic at the speedway to protect Hoosiers from COVID-19. The Indiana National Guard will support the operation.

“Getting thousands of Hoosiers vaccinated in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that would not be possible without the medical and logistical support of IU Health, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana National Guard,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and look forward to getting up to 96,000 shots in arms by the end of April at this special location.”

The clinic will provide the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

April 1-3

April 13-18

April 24-30

“The quick availability of COVID-19 vaccines will help save lives and make it possible for us to return to the activities we all enjoy and have missed doing in the past year,” said Dr. Ryan Nagy, president of IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals. “A partnership of this significance is uniquely possible in Indiana, and we are honored to work with the Indiana Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to vaccinate as many Hoosiers as possible.”

Because the clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, only Hoosiers age 18 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at this site, the department said. Registration is required in advance at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Appointments will open Wednesday afternoon.

“As we draw closer and closer to Indy 500 Race Day, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is happy to once again stand arm-in-arm with the State of Indiana and IU Health and encourage Hoosiers to come to this iconic facility for a COVID-19 vaccination,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As Indiana opens availability to an even wider age group, we know that race fans and Hoosiers will take advantage of driving through the IMS tunnel to get the vaccine and keep our health trends racing in the right direction. We remain grateful to Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box for their leadership and allowing IMS to be part of this important effort.”

The speedway is located at 4790 W. 16th St. Entrance will be through Gate 2 off 16th Street. All individuals are asked to wear a mask while being vaccinated.