Group looks into resterilizing N95 masks in commercial ovens

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Lansing State Journal) — Researchers at Michigan State University in East Lansing say commercial ovens can be used to resterilize N95 masks worn to protect against COVID-19 virus infections.

The Lansing State Journal reports Friday that the method could help guard against shortages of the masks which are sought by health care workers and first responders.

A team from Michigan State met last week with officials at Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital to find out if the school had resources to sanitize or decontaminate person protective equipment.

MSU Extension Director Jeff Dwyer says the process uses forced, heated air in commercial ovens to decontaminate the respirator masks.

Dwyer says more testing is needed.

