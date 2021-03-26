Grace College plans to return to pre-pandemic normal for fall semester

WINONA LAKE IND. — During a campus-wide chapel service on Friday, Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip announced his intention for campus operations to return to their pre-pandemic procedures in August.

“As a college, we pride ourselves in what makes us unique, but in this case — we’ve never been so excited to return to ‘normal,’” Katip said. “While we have worked extremely hard to make this year the best we can, it’s exceedingly evident that our students, faculty and staff are all ready for the pre-COVID Grace College experience.”

The college reports having had only a few positive cases, with the positivity rate remaining below .2% throughout the entire spring semester.

“Over the last several months, we’ve seen significant strides in the fight against COVID-19. On campus, we’ve introduced robust testing protocol, and our students have been diligent to get their weekly testing. On a larger scale, vaccines have become readily available, and the infection rates have lowered across Indiana,” Katip said. “This progress is why we fully intend to return to normal at the start of the fall semester. And by ‘normal,’ I mean the pre-pandemic way of existing and operating across the board.”

Dr. Katip said the school will continue to follow all local, state and federal guidelines to make data-driven decisions.

“Of course, we will remain adaptable and vigilant in the midst of these changes. But we are optimistic that our vibrant Christ-centered community will be expressed in ways that were not possible in the 2020-21 school year,” he said.

