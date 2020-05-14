Governor: Ohio child care, camps, pools to reopen this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says day care centers, gyms and activities such as low-impact sports leagues and horse racing will reopen this month.

DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Thursday that the decisions were made as groups studying various industries finished their reports on strategies.

DeWine said state’s day care centers can reopen May 31. The centers will have reduced numbers of children in each classroom and require extra cleaning and washing of hands. DeWine says day camps can also reopen May 31. Gyms and public pools can open May 26.

