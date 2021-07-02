Governor: fines to remain for COVID rule-breaking businesses

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses details of the state’s two-year, $75 billion budget, flanked by members of his cabinet and by state lawmakers, on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine signed the budget into law early Thursday, July 1, 2021 but also vetoed several provisions, including one which would have returned fines to businesses cited for violating public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine said such a move was unfair to the vast majority of companies that followed the rules. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a proposal by fellow Republicans to repay fines to companies cited for violating public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor says such a move sends a “horrible” message to the vast majority of businesses that did the right thing in following state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The measure was included in the two-year, $75 billion state budget which DeWine signed into law early Thursday morning. The governor also vetoed a Republican proposal to allow legislative leaders to intervene in lawsuits over the state’s redistricting process.