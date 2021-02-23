Governor and First Lady DeWine receive second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WANE) — Tuesday morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Government

Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Government

The DeWines became eligible to receive their first shots earlier this month when vaccinations opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above, the press release said. Currently, any Ohioan age 65 and older can be vaccinated.

To learn more about Ohio’s vaccination plan, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

To find a vaccine provider in your area, visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov