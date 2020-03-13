Gov. Whitmer closes all Michigan schools amid COVID-19 scare

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the state’s first two cases of coronavirus, at the Michigan State Police headquarters in Windsor Township, Mich. Coronavirus cases in Michigan rose sharply late Thursday, March 12, 2020, as officials announced more cases, and as some K-12 schools began announcing closures while others began training staff to potentially move to online learning only. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that, effective Monday, all of Michigan’s public and private schools will closed through April 5 to combat the spread of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement Thursday night came as officials said 10 more cases have been confirmed in Michigan, raising the tally to 12. Officials say all the new cases are adults — three in Kent County; two in Oakland County; two from Washtenaw County; and one each from Ingham, St. Clair and Montcalm counties.

Michigan’s chief medical executive says she’s concerned with the federal government’s ability to provide enough COVID-19 tests.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: