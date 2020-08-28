Gov: Ohio schools must develop coronavirus-reporting system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says school districts must establish a system for collecting information on cases of the coronavirus and then make that information publicly available.

DeWine said Thursday an order is coming soon with details on how that reporting mechanism should work.

The Republican DeWine says that after learning of a student or staff member who tested positive, schools must report that case to local health departments as quickly as possible.

The governor says the systems could be similar to what schools already have in place for parents reporting a child’s absence.

