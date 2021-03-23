Gov. Holcomb to deliver statewide address on 1 year anniversary of order to ‘hunker down’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver a statewide address Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. where he will talk about the next steps in the fight against COVID-19.

Holcomb’s address will be aired live on WANE 15 and WANE.com and comes one year to the day he delivered another statewide address where he issued a stay at home order in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, the governor has taken multiple steps in fighting the virus, including a mask mandate which may be discussed during Tuesday’s address.

So far 12,537 people have died in Indiana from COVID-19 and 678,416 people have been confirmed as having the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss