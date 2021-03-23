Gov. Holcomb to deliver statewide address on 1 year anniversary of order to ‘hunker down’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver a statewide address Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. where he will talk about the next steps in the fight against COVID-19.

Holcomb’s address will be aired live on WANE 15 and WANE.com and comes one year to the day he delivered another statewide address where he issued a stay at home order in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Since then, the governor has taken multiple steps in fighting the virus, including a mask mandate which may be discussed during Tuesday’s address.

So far 12,537 people have died in Indiana from COVID-19 and 678,416 people have been confirmed as having the virus.