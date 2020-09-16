Gov. Holcomb on merit of wearing masks, ‘The proof is in the pudding’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) During his weekly COVID-19 response update news conference Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was asked about mixed messages people are getting regarding the wearing of masks as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He responded by saying, “the proof is in the pudding” and the numbers show masks work. Holcomb said he’s looked at event driven dates like Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day he wants to continue the momentum the state is seeing and he doesn’t want to make mistakes made elsewhere.

Also during the news conference, State Health Commissioner Kristina Box talked about the recently implemented color-coded dashboard map found on the state’s COVID-19 website.

She said there are only two counties currently at orange status; Delaware and Monroe. Those counties are home to Ball State and Indiana University respectively and the higher numbers there are due to “congregate living settings” and large scale testing. Dr. Box said they are still waiting so see what impact behavior during the Labor Day holiday will have in regards to the spread of the coronavirus.

She also indicated that as schools move more activities inside, there could be an increased risk of transmission.