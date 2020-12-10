Gov. Holcomb announces steps to navigate pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gov. Holcomb announced Wednesday that Indiana will be directing hospitals to postpone or reschedule all non-emergency inpatient elective procedures for three weeks. New social gathering restrictions will also be imposed.
During the conference Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told Hoosiers they should focus on these 10 things as we continue to navigate the pandemic:
- Limit the size of gatherings based on the new metric restrictions
- Pause non-emergent inpatient procedures in hospitals to free up hospital beds
- Follow the mask mandate
- Keep 6 feet from others while masking up whether social-distanced or not
- Wash hands throughout the day
- Get tested if you are sick or symptomatic
- Stay home and isolate if you test positive for COVID-19
- Employers should talk to employees about best practices outside of work
- Donate blood and donate to food pantries if you are able
- Stay informed about vaccine distribution in 2021