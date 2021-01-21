Indiana health officials working through frustrating COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver gave Hoosiers a candid update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan on Thursday.

According to Dr. Weaver, the state has in total received, “to date about 736,000 doses” of the vaccine. Approximately 450,000 first and second doses have been administered to healthcare workers and eligible Hoosiers.

Indiana Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver

Due to the limited number of doses in the national stockpile, new appointments for the vaccine have been slowed.

“Our vaccine allocations have not increased beyond the roughly 78 to 80,000 doses we were already expecting each week,” explained Dr. Weaver.

Doing this ensures that those with established appointments will get their shot, she added.

“We don’t have to do what other states have done canceled vaccine appointments, due to no doses available,” said Dr. Weaver. “So while you may be frustrated at the availability of appointments, you can rest assured that our goal is to ensure that there will be a dose for you when you arrive.”

The next group of Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine will be people ages 65-70, which accounts for 350,000 people in the state. There is no set date for when registration will be open.

According to state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, more than 362,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and 88,000 have received both doses and are therefore fully vaccinated.