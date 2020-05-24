Gov. DeWine: ‘Not there yet’ to open Cedar Point

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed when Cedar Point might open Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” by saying “we’re not there yet as far as mass gatherings of people.”

He also reacted to North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum’s call for “support and encouragement” for those wearing masks since they may be protecting someone vulnerable to the virus by saying wearing masks while in public during the coronavirus pandemic should not be a political issue.

DeWine called those comments “spot on” and said “This is one time when we truly are all in this together.” DeWine earlier issued an order for people to wear masks while shopping in stores but then reversed himself, calling the order “a bridge too far.”

