Gov. DeWine announces Phase 1B vaccinations, rapid tests and curfew extensions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including new rapid testing distribution, curfew extensions and PPE donations.

PHASE 1B VACCINATIONS:

Vaccine distribution for Phase 1B began this week for those ages 80 and up. Governor DeWine was joined during his press briefing by several Ohioans who received a vaccination.

Beginning next week, vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up. DeWine said that vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders and who have a developmental or intellectual disability.

A representative from the area’s county developmental disabilities board will reach out to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders, as well as a developmental or intellectual disability, the state said.

RAPID TESTING:

Governor DeWine announced that the state is purchasing 2 million at-home, rapid COVID-19 test using telehealth services. BinaxNOW, developed by Abbott, is an easy-to-use antigen test that detects the virus when people are most infectious. The results of these tests are delivered within minutes without the need to send the test to a lab for processing.

“Abbott has been a valued partner throughout this pandemic and this new partnership will help us continue aggressive testing at colleges and universities, and pursue access to rapid testing in every county in Ohio,” Governor DeWine said.

To facilitate the delivery of the BinaxNOW test to the home as well as the guided collection and testing process, Abbott has partnered with digital health solutions provider eMed™ who will deliver people their results through Abbott’s complementary NAVICA™app in a matter of minutes, the press release said. eMed™ will report the rapid test results in the electronic lab reporting system.

“The partnership with the State of Ohio is proof of our ability to get millions of tests in the hands of people who need them,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed CEO. “We are proud of this joint accomplishment which fortifies our belief that serial testing, when deployed in accordance with public health best practices, CDC and FDA guidance, plays a critical role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and getting our society and economy on the right track.”

The state said this partnership will provide at least 2 million of the BinaxNow tests for Ohioans as, Abbot, eMed™ and the Ohio Department of Health work to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

CURFEW EXTENSION:

Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health will extend Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Additional details will be released in the near future.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency or those who need medical care, the press release said. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must end at 10 p.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE FRAUD:

Unfortunately, identity theft is a nationwide problem and no state is immune. Many who did not apply for unemployment benefits, may receive a 1099 form from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, indicating that they are likely a victim of identity theft and their personal information was used to file a fraudulent claim.

Here is what the state recommends you do if you’re a victim of identity theft:

Report identity theft at unemployment.ohio.gov, and click on the red button that says “ID Theft: What to do” to report suspected identity theft. ODJFS will send a confirmation email with resources available to victims of identity theft. File your taxes following guidance regarding identity theft from the IRS and the Ohio Department of Taxation. Protect your identity from future fraud by consulting resources from the Ohio Attorney General, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Federal Trade Commission.

PPE DONATION:

Lt. Governor Husted thanked the many businesses and organizations that have donated supplies and equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPE) since the start of the pandemic.

The latest donation of 250,000 disposable masks from the Home Depot, adds to the millions of masks, gowns, gloves, face shields and sanitizer donated by organizations ranging from large national companies and foundations to small Ohio businesses. The donated supplies are added to the State’s stockpile and distributed around the state as needed.

INNOVATEOHIO, OBM DUPLICATE PAYMENT TOOL:

The Lt. Governor also provided an update on InnovateOhio’s Duplicate Payment tool, which is a project developed with the Office of Budget and Management (OBM) that identifies duplicate payments in the state government accounting system. Today, an additional 72 duplicate payments were identified, totaling $168,277 in savings, using the InnovateOhio Duplicate Payment Tool.

Since the project’s launch, it has identified $1.37 million in savings. Today’s update brings the total number of confirmed duplicate payments to 258 since January 2019, across 33 different agencies, boards and commissions.

OHIO COUNTY COVID DATA:

A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website.

All 88 counties have a level of spread that is at least three times more than what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers high incidence.

“As we have seen recently, our number of new cases seem to be flattening,” said Governor DeWine. “We are still much higher than where we want to be, and still much higher than where we’ve been most of this pandemic.”

“Out of any 200 Ohioans, at least 1 has tested positive for COVID during the past 2 weeks,” said Governor DeWine. “Additionally, we still have more than 1 out of 4 patients who are COVID positive in our ICUs, which means our hospitals are still spending a lot of time and effort to treat these patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.”

CURRENT CASE DATA:

In total, there are 849,704 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 10,518 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 44,315 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 6,465 admissions to intensive care units. The state said that in-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Video of Thursday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.