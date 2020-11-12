Gov. DeWine again urges Ohioans to mask up as COVID numbers continue to break records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discussed the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon less than a day after delivering a statewide address where he urged residents to take action to curb the spread of the virus.

DeWine announced that 274,457 (+7,101) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,658 (+35) deaths and 21,558 (+268) hospitalizations. The amount of cases reported Thursday were the highest since Ohio began recording the data, and the number of hospitalizations was the second-highest total.

“This is growing at a massive amount, and we’re going to take the actions that need to be taken,” DeWine said.

Last week vs. this week. The entire state is filling in with red. pic.twitter.com/uVJj9QHMUE — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 12, 2020

Wednesday evening DeWine announced new restrictions on gatherings and a new mask mandate aimed at retail businesses. DeWine said Thursday that no decisions will be made on new restrictions for bar, restaurants and fitness centers for another week.

He also shifted the authority of mask enforcement from local counties to the state.

Each business will be required to post a Face Covering Requirement sign at all public entrances to the store.

Each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks.

A new Retail Compliance Unit, comprised of agents led by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, will inspect to ensure compliance.

“My hope is, from last night and all of the discussion and people really seeing what’s going on in all of Ohio, that we’ll all be more careful, we’ll all wear masks more,” DeWine said.