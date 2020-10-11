GOP US. Rep. Bost of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois has tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest lawmaker to confirm he has it.

The Republican from southern Illinois released a statement Friday saying he tested positive the night before and has experienced a mild cough and the loss of taste and smell.

Bost says he’ll quarantine and postpone his public schedule as he isolates. He says staff members he’s been in contact with will do the same.

His office says he’s also reaching out to constituents he’s met with in recent days.

Bost says he’s consulted with the Capitol’s attending physician.

