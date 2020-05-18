Workers return to GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trucks are back in production at General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly Monday. Workers are finding themselves in a new work flow where they’re required to wear a mask, wash their hands, and maintain physical distance.

Only first shift workers were required to return, according to a memo from United Auto Workers Local 2209, the union that represents the Fort Wayne GM workers.

President Holli Murphy and Bargaining Chairman Rich LeTourneau welcomed back the workers after being shut down since March 20.

“So when we left out of there, it was nothing like it is today,” Murphy explained. “Tons of safety precautions are in place, like hand sanitizer, screening questionnaires to make sure everyone is safe, staggering of people that are coming into the assembly lines and then we had an orientation.”

LeTourneau explained the shut down’s impact.

“For General Motors there has been a lot of revenue lost,” he said. “A lot of our people were actually compensated through unemployment sub. They didn’t suffer a lot. It’s just uncomfortable for everybody. We’re in our infant stages right now of this thing inside the plant.”

But Murphy says cool heads prevail.

“Patience, you’ve got to have patience, right?” she said. “We’ve got to get through this. We will get through it.”

Local 2209 say safety is the number one priority, so they’ll ease back to full production. Second shift workers come back to work May 26 and third shift returns June 1.