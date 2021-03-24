Getting an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine easier affair in Van Wert County

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — Many sites in northeast Indiana have days or even week-long waits to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, but that is not a problem for people getting their shot in Ohio’s Van Wert County.

Although Allen County, Indiana has more options of locations for vaccine sites, scheduling an appointment has not been the easiest task. Websites for CVS and Kroger Pharmacies display a message that no appointments are available to be scheduled. As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday the Neighborhood Health Clinic on Paulding Road also had no appointments available. The next available appointment at Parkview’s Mirro Center was on March 29, while the wait at the Coliseum stretches to May 7.

Other northeast Indiana counties are also seeing waits for sites found through the Indiana State Department of Health website. Several sites had availability in the last few days of March while Sites in Auburn, Columbia City and Warsaw were already scheduling into April.

Over in Van Wert County, the Van Wert County Health Department has been holding vaccine clinics twice a week. The first one is typically for those looking for their first dose. All that is required is that the individual show up at the fairgrounds with proof that they meet the requirements, no appointment necessary. It is a stark contrast from Allen County, where there are days or even weeks-long waits for appointments.

“Some of the larger communities they’re saying that they can’t get everybody in, in these age groups,” said Britt Menchhofer, a spokesperson for the Van Wert County Health Department. “They keep lowering the ages and they’re upset because then they’re trying to fit more people into their clinics, but we’ve been lucky that, at least after the first month, when we were still only getting 100 doses a week, we’ve been able to keep up fairly well.”

Now, they are getting anywhere between 300 and 600 doses from the state. So far, the Van Wert Health Department has given around 8,200 shots to roughly 4,600 people. They have been able to keep up with the demand and on some days there is more supply than demand.

Vaccine waste has been a concern, but it is something they have largely been able to avoid.

“We did have that concern quite a few times but we’ve been able to use our vaccines by opening up to lower age groups if we had to,” Menchhofer said. “We’d rather have the vaccine getting in people’s arms and getting wasted.”

While they were able to open the walk-in clinic up to anyone 18 and older on Wednesday, Menchhofer said they are not able to do that every time. The vaccines are only available to those living in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Find clinic updates on their Facebook page.