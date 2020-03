MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) - Ball State University President Geoffrey S. Mearns announced in a letter to parents and students that as of Sunday, March 29 at 5 p.m., residence halls will close. Students have been asked to make preparations to leave and they can do so as soon as they reasonably can.

Mearns noted that Ball State will make very limited exceptions to this directive only in extraordinary cases. These include where students may not have safe and suitable alternative living arrangements, or where they have prohibitive travel restrictions or exceptional ongoing academic commitments.