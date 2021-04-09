Gary vaccination clinic to host walk-in days

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging anyone age 16 and older to get a free COVID-19 shot Sunday and Monday during the Indiana Department of Health’s walk-in days at its mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft, the department said. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

“My hope is that everyone in the area who hasn’t been vaccinated yet takes advantage of this opportunity,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG. “We are hosting the walk-in event to make this safe and effective vaccine as easy to get as possible because that’s how we’re going to protect ourselves and our families and defeat this pandemic.”

Additional facts:

The vaccine is available at no cost, but insurance information is requested if you have it because an administration fee may be charged.

This site offers the Pfizer vaccine, so a second dose is necessary to be fully protected. This will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

On Monday, get free fare on GPTC by simply telling the driver you are going to or coming from a vaccine appointment. On all other days (Monday through Saturday), ride free on GPTC to and from the vaccination site by showing the driver proof of your vaccine appointment and showing your vaccination card on the ride home.

To schedule a free Lyft ride (Monday through Saturday only) through IU Health, call 1.888.IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

Proof of age will be required at the appointment.

After receiving the vaccine, recipients should sign up for V-safe, the after-vaccination health checker, on any smartphone at vsafe.cdc.gov.

The department said the site will be open through June 2. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. Register online by visiting ourshot.in.gov or call 211 (866-211-9966) and a representative will schedule an appointment for you from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Indiana Department of Health, Indiana National Guard and Department of Defense will manage the Gary vaccination site with support from FEMA, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the City of Gary and the Lake County Emergency Management Agency.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indiana Department of Health at ourshot.in.gov.