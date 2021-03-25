FWCS working to possibly give COVID-19 vaccine to eligible students following spring break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that the district might be able to vaccinate eligible students after spring break of 2021.

The possibility became viable after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb informed Hoosiers that the state will open up vaccinations to those 16 and up starting March 31.

Currently nothing has been finalized, but a Mejier reached out to the state’s largest school district to help with vaccinating students. According to the school districts spokeswoman, Krista Stockman, the district is excited for the opportunity.

“Just like our staff we are not requiring students to have this,” Stockman said. “If students can get vaccinated at school, it saves parents the time and trouble of having to go online, making an appointment and getting the child to the to the location, doing it at school makes it so much easier for everyone.”

Stockman added that there are around 5,000 students that could be eligible for the vaccine. The district posted a survey, asking parents for feedback.

“What we want to find out from parents is would they want these option for their children, would they want this option at school and just trying to find the logistics of where would we have clinics, when would we have clinics and how many would we need to have,” said Stockman.

Around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Stockman said the district had received nearly 800 surveys and 70 percent of the respondents are interested. She added that percentage mirrors national trends where about two-thirds of people say, “yes, I want to get vaccinated.”

Stockman didn’t say if there will be a deadline for parents to fill out the survey, however she did say the district is already using the information to come up with a plan.

During Governor Eric Holcomb’s weekly briefing, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box confirmed that Hoosiers under the age of 18 will need parent consent.

“They will need to sign up and make sure they are looking up a site that is a Pfizer site,” Dr. Box explained. “Only Pfizer has the emergency use of authorization approval for down to the age of 16. Our website will change and reflect that to remind 16 years old they need to find a Pfizer site.”

Dr. Kristina Box also added that depending on if there is appropriate approval, the state is hopeful to have vaccines available for kids 12 to 16 over the summer or early fall. She said children younger than 12 probably would not be eligible until the first quarter of 2022.

