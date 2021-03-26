FWCS to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students 16 and older

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced that it is partnering with Meijer Pharmacy to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to students ages 16 and older, with parent consent.

In a letter to parents, Mary Hess, director of Health and Wellness said that parents can sign up their student who are 16 or older up for the vaccinations. Parents will need to complete both sides of the consent form and return it to the school by April 1 – either in person or via fax or email. Contact your school for the correct fax number or email address.

Meijer will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for those 16 and older, the letter said. Meijer pharmacists will administer both doses of the vaccine at schools.

FWCS said two dates have been scheduled at all high schools to accommodate students in Group 1, Group 2 and fully remote students. Students in Group 1 or 2 will attend on the day they are attending school in person. Remote students may select either day.

Group 2: First Dose – April 13, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Second Dose – May 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Group 1: First Dose – April 19, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Second Dose – May 10, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Remote: Select either day

“Meijer has conducted many vaccination clinics in the region for school staff, and we are fortunate the pharmacy has offered to vaccinate our students as well. The pharmacy follows all safety protocols in administering the vaccine, including keeping those vaccinated near medical professionals for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot,” the letter said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the FWCS Health and Wellness Department at 260-467-1080.