FWCS Super Shot vaccine lottery reaches deadline Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS high school students who have yet to get their COVID-19 vaccine are running out of time to enter Super Shot’s vaccine lottery.

One student from each FWCS high school – North Side, Northrup, Snider, South Side, and Wayne – will win $500 if they receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Super Shot by Aug. 6. This means students will need to have their first shot scheduled no later than Friday.

The pandemic caused many students to fall behind on routine immunizations, so Super Shot is also offering a second entry for the $500 lottery if students receive all other age-appropriate recommended vaccines by Aug. 6.

Clinics are held from Tuesday – Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit Super Shot’s website or call (260) 424-7468. Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Any student under 18 must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID. Insurance is not required, but if a student is covered, health insurance must be provided.