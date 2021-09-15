FWCS seeing more eligible students getting vaccinated against COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is reporting that more eligible students are receiving their COVID vaccines.

Superintendent Mark Daniel announced 26% of middle and high school students are fully vaccinated at this week’s school board meeting. Last month it was only 4%.

Overall, Daniel said, 17% of middle school students and 33% of high school students are fully vaccinated. The rates increases with the grade levels and ranges from 1% of sixth graders to 37% of 12th graders.

Daniel said there is still work to be done and the pandemic is very much ongoing.

As of Wednesday, 537 FWCS students and employees have gotten COVID-19 this year. Of that total, 80% were students and 92% were unvaccinated.

The FWCS community is being reminded to self-monitor for symptoms every day before going to school or work. Parents who have been reporting COVID-like symptoms in their children will receive a automated message with rules for a safe return.