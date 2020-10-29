FWCS says ‘no’ to spectators beginning Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Thursday on social media that it will not be allowing spectators at both athletic and non-athletic events beginning Friday.

Because of increased spread of COVID-19 in the community, spectators will not be allowed at FWCS events (athletic and non-athletic) beginning tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 30. — FWCS (@FWCommSchools) October 29, 2020

The school district says this decision was made do to an increased spread of COVID-19 in the community.

On Facebook, the school expressed their disappointment in having to make this decision:

“This is as disappointing to us as it is to our fans, but the decision was made in the interest of not contributing to the spread of the virus.” Fort Wayne Community Schools

The school district said that the decision to not allow spectators will “remain in effect as long as Allen County remains in the orange or higher category on the Indiana State Department of Health rating system.”

The Indiana COVID-19 Data Report can be viewed here.