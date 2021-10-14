FWCS offering evening COVID-19 testing for students and staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced it will offer evening COVID-19 testing to students and staff in an effort to support returning to the classroom sooner.

FWCS’ Health and Wellness staff will offer free testing from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Monday.

Locations:

North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd., Enter Door 7

Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road, Bruin Room, Enter Door 3

South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St., Enter Door 2

“The testing is primarily for those who have been quarantined to be able to return after a 7-day quarantine instead of a 10-day quarantine,” FWCS said. “Students and staff now will be able to return earlier if they provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken on day five, six or seven after exposure. Results from any official testing site (no home tests) will be accepted for early return.”

Students who call into school sick with possible COVID-19 symptoms are also able to be tested.