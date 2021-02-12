Fort Wayne VA hospital to hold vaccination clinic Monday

Coronavirus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s VA hospital will provide COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinic on Monday.

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 8-11 a.m. for veterans registered in the local VA’s health care system. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic.

Vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

Veterans who are unable to attend the clinic should call 1-800-360-8387 ext. 75113 or their primary care team to make an appointment.

